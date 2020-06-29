Global  

Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'

Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'

Johnny Depp has told a High Court judge how his drug use started "at a very young age", beginning when he took one of his mother's "nerve pills".The Hollywood actor said his mother used to ask him to bring her the pills and he took one after realising at around the age of 11 they were "calming her nerves", adding it was "the only way that I found to numb the pain".

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court

Johnny Depp departed the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the first day of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown [Video]

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Johnny Depp libel trial against The Sun is 'about vindication, not money'

 Actor is suing newspaper over 2018 article describing him as a 'wife beater'
