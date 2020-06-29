Johnny Depp trial: Actor tells court of drug use 'at a very young age'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:21Published
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Johnny Depp libel trial against The Sun is 'about vindication, not money'Actor is suing newspaper over 2018 article describing him as a 'wife beater'
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources