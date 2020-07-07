COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well.

Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well.

If you look at cases per million population it still remains amongst lowest in the world.

Today, we have 538 cases per million population, it's as per WHO situation report.

Case per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India.

We have 15 deaths per million population whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much." He further said, "When we talk of case load of COVID-19 in India, it is 2,69,000 people.

This tells us that at the end of the day we have managed a situation where our health care infrastructure is not unduly burdened and is not creaking due to the pressure."