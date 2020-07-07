COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 09, the Secretary of University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Rajnish Jain spoke on importance of fresh guidelines for academic calendar and examinations. He said, "Conducting final year examinations for graduation or post-graduation courses is very important, and the safety of students is our prime concern."
The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed that 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. Anurag Srivastava said, "The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. It will be co-chaired by Prime Minister, President of European Council and President of European Commission. The summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID."
While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on July 09, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Karnataka, B Sriramulu spoke about plans to increase number of labs and technicians in the state. He said, "We have 72 labs where COVID-19 tests are conducted. They are under pressure with increased number of tests. When lab technicians are quarantined, it gets difficult to complete work." "So we are considering increasing number of labs technicians," Health Minister added.
India reported a spike of 22,752 new cases of COVID-19 and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/discharged/migrated across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 20,642 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the nation so far. According to Indian Council of Medical Research, 2.62 lakh samples were tested on July 07.