Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be blown away by teenager Mason Greenwood after his standout performance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.