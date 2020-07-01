Global  

Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 3-0 win over an embattled Aston Villa.

The manager praised the side's ability to create chances, especially in the second half.

Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenager

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..
Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the club

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
Man Utd can’t rely on help from anyone else - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects that his team will need to win their five remaining games to qualify for next season's Champions..
Nemanja Matic: Manchester United midfielder signs new contract until 2023

 Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "delighted" as midfielder Nemanja Matic extends his deal with Manchester United until the summer of 2023.
United cruise to 3-0 win over villa

 BIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League last..
Ruthless Man Utd deepen Villa relegation worries

 Bruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory that deepens Aston Villa's relegation worries.
Ruthless Man Utd win to deepen Villa relegation worries

 Bruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory that deepens Aston Villa's relegation worries.
Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United

An in-depth preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

