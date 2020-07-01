Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

|
Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager
Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenagerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..
Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the clubManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
Man Utd can’t rely on help from anyone else - Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects that his team will need to win their five remaining games to qualify for next season's Champions..
Nemanja Matic: Manchester United midfielder signs new contract until 2023Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "delighted" as midfielder Nemanja Matic extends his deal with Manchester United until the summer of 2023.
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
United cruise to 3-0 win over villaBIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League last..
Ruthless Man Utd deepen Villa relegation worriesBruno Fernandes inspires Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory that deepens Aston Villa's relegation worries.
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club
Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United
