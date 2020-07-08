Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.
The fourth day of Johnny Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers wraps up at the Royal Courts of Justice.
Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.
