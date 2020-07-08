Global  
 

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London.

Mr Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship' [Video]

Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship'

Johnny Depp's former personal assistant was "appalled" at Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against the actor because he considered her to be the "abuser in the relationship".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Depp arrives for day six of libel case [Video]

Depp arrives for day six of libel case

Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial

The fourth day of Johnny Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers wraps up at the Royal Courts of Justice. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattoo

 Johnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide ‘clarity’ on the issue as comments from ministers showed a difference in opinion. Boris Johnson visits the London Ambulance Service in London. He was shown around by Garrett Emerson, CEO of London Ambulance Service. He met paramedics Cindy Fu and Megan Gist, and brothers Jack and Tom Binder. Tom is a firefighter but joined the ambulance team during the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Nathan Law: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist reveals he's in London

 Nathan Law, who fled Hong Kong over China's new security law, says he is staying in the UK.
BBC News
Princess Eugenie praises charity runner [Video]

Princess Eugenie praises charity runner

Princess Eugenie has praised a group of "inspirational men" who have been running from Liverpool to London for charity.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:20Published

Dan Wootton Dan Wootton New Zealand journalist

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Johnny Depp 'aggressively dangled Amber Heard's dog out car window'

Johnny Depp 'aggressively dangled Amber Heard's dog out car window' The High Court in London also heard claims that Amber Heard's dog once ate Depp's dope while pictures...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Depp penthouse employee ‘saw marks on Heard after Elon Musk overnight stay’

The front desk supervisor at Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse building has told the High Court...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Johnny Depp tells High Court no other woman has accused him of violence

Johnny Depp has told the High Court he has never before been accused of hitting a woman, as he...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Johnny Depp left broke after losing $650m [Video]

Johnny Depp left broke after losing $650m

Johnny Depp has told the High Court he lost more than $650m and accused his former business managers of stealing his money.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05Published
The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial [Video]

The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial

Johnny Depp's libel trial continues! In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published
Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger [Video]

Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger

Johnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published