Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon



The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide ‘clarity’ on the issue as comments from ministers showed a difference in opinion. Boris Johnson visits the London Ambulance Service in London. He was shown around by Garrett Emerson, CEO of London Ambulance Service. He met paramedics Cindy Fu and Megan Gist, and brothers Jack and Tom Binder. Tom is a firefighter but joined the ambulance team during the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970