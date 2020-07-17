Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump

The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference.

He said, "We are leading the world in the COVID-19 testing.

Over 50 million COVID-19 tests have been done so far and the second country is India with 12 million COVID-19 testing.

We are doing tremendous amount of testing." So far more than 1,40,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves [Video]

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump

 "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
IndiaTimes

Trump campaign raises $20 million during the president's first virtual re-election fundraiser

 Trump Victory national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle said the event proved "the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched."
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing a mask 'one time,' details her battle

 Anna Camp didn't wear a mask in public "one time." She contracted COVID-19 and wants to warn people to take care. "I'm lucky. Because I didn't die."
USATODAY.com
Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65% [Video]

Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65%

Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing could reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, it could reduce the spread by as much as 65%, according to reports at UPI. Researchers from the Netherlands also applaud government-imposed social distancing measures. This includes closure of non-essential businesses and "stay-at-home" orders. These moves could delay the peak of an epidemic by up to seven months.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump says many of the US coronavirus cases are just people who 'have the sniffles'

Trump says many of the US coronavirus cases are just people who 'have the sniffles' President Donald Trump Screenshot via Fox News Sunday President Trump said that many COVID-19 cases...
WorldNews - Published

After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit

Over 25 US Congress members have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to take...
Fossbytes - Published


Tweets about this

08_debu

Debu_08 @satsun_007 @velumania @ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA @_anujsinghal If you have certain level of Anti covid antibody ( the… https://t.co/FCgKXl9cRi 18 hours ago

thebhutanese

The Bhutanese Bhutan testing more as India crosses 1 mn cases India maybe the next global hotspot for COVID-19 https://t.co/hNaaS8F0sZ 19 hours ago

hrishi_mann

Rishi https://t.co/KXMZ2aRBco Bihar will be next Wuhan Careless ministers and irresponsible behaviour of medical workers… https://t.co/07bo3Lo0Ov 20 hours ago

impeach4neglect

Ben @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse INDIA ANNOUNCED THEY WILL HAVE A COVID-19 VACCINE AFTER FOUR MONTHS OF TESTING. EITH… https://t.co/5uvwAwW8AP 2 days ago

drgeetswaroop

Dr Geet Swaroop Govt need to open up, Be it centre/state,measures till now for just testing not anymore enough Go ahead, tell peopl… https://t.co/YGrRvz2PA4 2 days ago

sotnasoinotna

Antonio Santos RT @Expat_Indo: Comparison between the 6 most populous countries,(China, India, USA, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil), show Indonesia is doing… 2 days ago

Chandan47836272

Chandan Sah RT @khiladiSetu: Dear @BiharCMOffice @NitishKumar Increase covid19 testing in Bihar...otherwise Bihar will be india next top hotspot of cov… 3 days ago

khiladiSetu

Khiladi Setu🇮🇳 Dear @BiharCMOffice @NitishKumar Increase covid19 testing in Bihar...otherwise Bihar will be india next top hotspot… https://t.co/AVywzzYxxC 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment [Video]

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious disease expert in the United States. On Tuesday he said he considers himself "more a realist than an alarmist" reports CNN. This comes after President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy [Video]

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

President Donald Trump is very pleased he recently managed to “ace” a cognitive test. The test was recently given to Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The doctor who designed a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census [Video]

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census

Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, reports CNN. It excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts. That is... when district lines are redrawn next..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published