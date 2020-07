Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony.

Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, and Mallikarjun Kharge on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament.

Over 40 out of 61 newly elected RS MPs took oath on July 22.

Chairman of the House, M.

Venkaiah Naidu said that the oath-taking was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.