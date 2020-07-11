Global  
 

Woman Killed In Apparant Shark Attack In Maine
Woman Killed In Apparant Shark Attack In Maine

Woman Killed In Apparant Shark Attack In Maine

It is the state's second unprovoked shark attack in written history.

WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

