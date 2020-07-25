Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published
The millenials in Faizabad believes that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will benefit the town as well as boost the economy of the town. Students and locals believe that the temple will bring prosperity in Ayodhya and the small businesses in the temple town will get a boost. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple held on August 5 in Ayodhya. The ceremony will be attended by PM Modi who will lay the foundation stone for the temple. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09Published
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. "Students get a lot of material online, online education has become a very big medium of preparation nowadays. Online education has increased opportunities not only in cities but also in rural areas talent to get first position among girls in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019," Pratibha said. Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore who secured second position also shared his experience. He said, "This was my second attempt in the civil service exams. My parents were very supportive, especially my mother."
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.
BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti said Lord Ram is not a political figure and belongs to everyone. Speaking on the foundation laying ceremony, Bharti said BJP does not have a “patent” on lord Ram. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Bharti on Twitter. Bharti will be skipping the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya on August 5. Bharti to skip the event in view of coronavirus spread. The leader will be at Saryu River bank during the event.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and..
Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..