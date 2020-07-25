Global  
 

Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

A sand art of Ram Temple was crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony in Ayodhya, today.

Replica of temple was made to mark the auspicious day.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Various dignitaries are also likely to participate in the grand ceremony.

