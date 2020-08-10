74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."
Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 14.
Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing. Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens. It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens. We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong. We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment. We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days..