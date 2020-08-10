Global  
 

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari.

The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.

India is celebration 74th Independence Day.

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector [Video]

Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Indian Army hoisted the national flag in J-K's Gurez sector.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

 Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective,..
IndiaTimes
74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

 "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting..
DNA

Border Security Force Border Security Force Para-Military Force

74th Independence Day: ITBP Chief hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border [Video]

74th Independence Day: ITBP Chief hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
74th Independence Day: BSF personnel participate in 'Fit India Freedom Run' [Video]

74th Independence Day: BSF personnel participate in 'Fit India Freedom Run'

Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal [Video]

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing. Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens. It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens. We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong. We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment. We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Border Guards Bangladesh Border Guards Bangladesh Border security agency of the Bangladesh government


Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

PM Modi taking India-Bangladesh ties to higher level, says envoy

 Bangladesh's envoy to India Muhammad Imran has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking "ties to a higher level" and that currently, New Delhi-Dhaka ties..
DNA

Bangladesh: Losing my job as a garment factory worker

 Sonia is one of thousands of garment workers who have lost their jobs in Bangladesh due to Covid-19.
BBC News

Phulbari, Jalpaiguri Phulbari, Jalpaiguri Town in West Bengal, India


