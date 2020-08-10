74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal



Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing. Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens. It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens. We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong. We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment. We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."

