Former White Advisor Steve Bannon Charged With Fraud In Border Wall Scheme

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Former White Advisor Steve Bannon Charged With Fraud In Border Wall Scheme
CBS4's Tom Hanson has more on the charges Bannon faces.

Steve Bannon indicted for fraud in border wall fundraising scheme

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and three other men, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy...
Former Donald Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Arrested

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested. The 66-year-old has been...
Aviano Group RT @JakeBGibson: Attorney General Bill Barr had been briefed on the federal investigation out of SDNY into former White House advisor Steve… 1 minute ago

Mary Kay Bodensteine RT @AdrianHemond: It's like an incompetent, white nationalist Ocean's 11 with worse complexion https://t.co/B5Qt6DxNLO 2 minutes ago

💪🏾Kelly/ST PETE FL--A ORIGINAL MAN 👊🏾👁✍🏿 The premier White Supremacist has been arrested--Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in alleged bor… https://t.co/gPg50ONFRD 7 minutes ago

Lorna RT @NeilWMcCabe2: I believe in Steve! Fact: Bannon joined @WeBuildtheWall after most of the money was raised. He joined on the condition th… 19 minutes ago

Helene RT @summer7570: @normalvoter was reported Thursday that former Trump campaign and White House advisor Steve Bannon was indicted and arreste… 21 minutes ago

🌟🇫🇷NJOH🇨🇲🌟 RT @murray_nyc: "Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested after being charged with defrauding hundreds of thousan… 21 minutes ago

spring @normalvoter was reported Thursday that former Trump campaign and White House advisor Steve Bannon was indicted and… https://t.co/cZv5nW99Cu 22 minutes ago

Ralph H. LaBrack RT @CNBC: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested after being charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of d… 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign [Video]

Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Steve Bannon used to be a White House adviser to US President Donald J. Trump until he got fired in 2017. Since then, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and others carried on working towards Trump's campaign..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges Stemming From Border Wall Fundraising Effort [Video]

Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges Stemming From Border Wall Fundraising Effort

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a $25 million fundraising effort to build a border wall with Mexico; Tom..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
President Trump's campaign advisor has been arrested [Video]

President Trump's campaign advisor has been arrested

President Trump's former campaign manager Steve Bannon has been arrested and charged with fraud.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:43Published