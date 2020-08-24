Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and in the wake of a social media photo that caused an uproar.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns As Liberty University's President

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to NPR via text message that he is resigning...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Christian PostNewsyUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldIndependent


Jerry Falwell steps down from Liberty U. after 'pool boy' claims evangelical head was involved in wife's affair

Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down from his position as president of Liberty University, a school...
Christian Post - Published

News Brief: Republican Convention, Wisconsin Protests, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Day 1 of the GOP convention rebutted the Democrats' convention. In Kenosha, Wis., peaceful protests...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation [Video]

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday [Video]

Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple [Video]

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published