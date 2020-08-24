Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University
Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and in the wake of a social media photo that caused an uproar.
Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement...
