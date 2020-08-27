Protester confronts police during Jacob Blake protest in Los Angeles

Protesters in Los Angeles gathered near City Hall in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting that has gripped the US this week.

Footage from August 26 shows a protester confronting police officers who in turn point mace at his face.

The protester is then seen walking away.

The filmer, Tomas Morales, explained: "There was a standoff between LAPD and protestors in the tunnel, and the remaining protestors were pushed back onto Figueroa & 3rd by LA Sheriff." "This man was agitating the LA Sheriff, yelling obscenities, and had walked up to the officers.

One officer pointed mace directly in his face telling him to get back."