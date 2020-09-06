Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to take over the actor’s security.

The decision was taken after a threat perception was carried out and the Himachal Pradesh government also approached the ministry.

Under the Y-plus category, Kangana will have 10 to 11 armed commandoes guarding her in three shifts, with two or three Personnel Security Officers accompanying her round the clock and one security personnel deployed at her residence.


