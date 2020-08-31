'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.

In a major delight for tennis fans across the globe, the US Open becomes the first Grand Slam of the...

Serena Williams bids to enter the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem...

She trails Margaret Court by one for the all-time record, but hasn't won a major in 44 months...