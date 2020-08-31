Global  
 

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.


Serena Williams opens bid for Grand Slam No. 24 - again - at U.S. Open

She trails Margaret Court by one for the all-time record, but hasn't won a major in 44 months...
News24.com | Serena looks to earn US Open semi-final berth

Serena Williams bids to enter the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem...
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic overwhelming favourite, Serena Williams targets 24th Grand Slam

In a major delight for tennis fans across the globe, the US Open becomes the first Grand Slam of the...
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

