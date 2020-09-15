Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor

The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family.

The multi-million dollar wrongful death settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled...

Louisville Metro Government will pay out millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and will...

