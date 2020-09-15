Global  
 

Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published
The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family.

The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.


