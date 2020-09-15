|
Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor
Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor
The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family.
The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.
