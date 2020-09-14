Global  
 

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok.


Coronavirus updates: Robert Redfield touts masks again, this time on Twitter; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; 196K US deaths

 Donald Trump blames 'blue states' for U.S. coronavirus death toll. Big Ten football, NCAA college basketball to return this fall. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Kim Jong Un's fawning letters to Donald Trump revealed in Bob Woodward book

 New details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations [Video]

Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations

Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control andPrevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame. Mr Trump alsodisagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks— which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he wouldtelephone Dr Redfield to tell him so.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Massachusetts man puts up electric fence around Trump lawn sign after string of thefts

 "I'm defending my property and my right to free speech," he said. "This is about my right to free speech, period."
USATODAY.com

Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal [Video]

Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular video app. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

TikTok Global Operations Set to be Run From US as Part of Oracle-ByteDance Deal, Says Report

 Washington, September 15: ByteDance will place TikTok's global business in new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as the minority shareholder,..
WorldNews

Trump says Oracle near deal on TikTok

 US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was..
WorldNews

TikTok will spin off into a separate company, partly owned by Oracle

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Oracle plans take an ownership stake in a newly formed TikTok corporation as part of the recently announced..
The Verge

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India [Video]

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India

YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

GOP Senators Ask Trump to Block Oracle’s TikTok Deal

GOP Senators Ask Trump to Block Oracle’s TikTok Deal A group of Republican senators led by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to President Donald...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •News24


Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won't get cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle's...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’

Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’ President Trump on Tuesday said TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, and Oracle are...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft [Video]

TikTok Reaches Deal With Oracle Instead of Microsoft

According to NBC News, Oracle confirmed the new deal on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor [Video]

Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor

Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:36Published
TikTok Looks to Oracle to Keep U.S. Operations Alive [Video]

TikTok Looks to Oracle to Keep U.S. Operations Alive

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the deal..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:59Published