U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance 's TikTok.

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Oracle plans take an ownership stake in a newly formed TikTok corporation as part of the recently announced..

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was..

Washington, September 15: ByteDance will place TikTok's global business in new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as the minority shareholder,..

Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular video app. Gloria Tso reports

"I'm defending my property and my right to free speech," he said. "This is about my right to free speech, period."

Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for mass vaccinations Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control andPrevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame. Mr Trump alsodisagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks— which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he wouldtelephone Dr Redfield to tell him so.

New details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair..

Donald Trump blames 'blue states' for U.S. coronavirus death toll. Big Ten football, NCAA college basketball to return this fall. Latest COVID news.

President Trump on Tuesday said TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, and Oracle are...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle's...

A group of Republican senators led by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to President Donald...