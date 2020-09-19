Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front.

He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support.

They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter.

Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."