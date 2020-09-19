Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister

Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held a unique protest at Thangachimadam Island in Rameshwaram on September 19. Protest was against the passage of agriculture reform bills in the Lok Sabha. Protestors wore vegetables around their neck to show their outrage. Country is witnessing protests in different parts over the passage of agriculture reform bills. Where central government is standing firm on their decision, their ally Akali Dal quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the bill.
The 'dargah' of Peer Budan Ali Shah or Peer Baba as it is known, is the perfect example of communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. People of all religion throng this shrine and get blessings. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs come to this 'dargah' in large number and pray. There is a belief that the 'dargah' protects people of this city from mishaps and evil spirits. The shrine is located in the outskirts of Jammu city at a distance of about 8 Kilometres towards the aerodrome at Satwari. Baba Budan Shah was born at Talwandi in Punjab, and it is said that another shrine of this Peer is located at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. In spite of being the 'dargah' of a Muslim saint, Hindus and Sikh devotees who flock this religious place particularly on Thursdays are far greater in number than the Muslim followers. The devotees of Peer Baba have many interesting stories to share.
Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.
Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked..