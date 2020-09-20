Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Reacting sharply to the assault allegations levelled against him, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back at actor Payal Ghosh, saying that this is an attempt to silence him.

Anurag Kashyap, known for directing and producing many critically acclaimed movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Queen', tweeted last night and I quote "It took you so long to make an attempt to silence me.

Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman.

Please stick to the limits, Madame.

All I want to say is all allegations are baseless.

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Kashyap has forced himself on her.

She has also appealed to Prime Minister.