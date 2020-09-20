Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Reacting sharply to the assault allegations levelled against him, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back at actor Payal Ghosh, saying that this is an attempt to silence him.

Anurag Kashyap, known for directing and producing many critically acclaimed movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Queen', tweeted last night and I quote "It took you so long to make an attempt to silence me.

Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman.

Please stick to the limits, Madame.

All I want to say is all allegations are baseless.

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Kashyap has forced himself on her.

She has also appealed to Prime Minister.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rubenbanerjee

Ruben Banerjee .@KanganaTeam calls for @anuragkashyap72's arrest after sexual harassment allegation. @Outlookindia https://t.co/1REB5rcJoj 4 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Filmmaker @anuragkashyap72 said the sexual harrassment allegations levelled against him by actor @iampayalghosh are… https://t.co/X5JuRwooOK 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims [Video]

‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims

Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. “When I met him for the first time at his place, he..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published
NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police' [Video]

NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap [Video]

If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on September 20 sent a message to the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and said that if any girl comes to meet you; it doesn't mean that the girl is available to do anything with her...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published