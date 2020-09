Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Halloween Parties Discouraged By CDC This Year Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 9 minutes ago Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Halloween Parties Discouraged By CDC This Year The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in a new posting on its website Monday night. Katie Johnston reports. 0

