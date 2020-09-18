Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.