Cathy says... #Impeached #WeThePeople RT @themaxburns: NEW: @MittRomney bends the knee, agrees to vote on whichever SCOTUS nominee Donald Trump tells him to. https://t.co/AlP68K… 33 minutes ago

Reuters TV Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick https://t.co/TgDv98d4Lz https://t.co/oTWh4hbJ8W 35 minutes ago

Gregg Ruais @danpfeiffer Romney is being neither illogical nor morally inconsistent. He can vote yes or no based on his determi… https://t.co/31KfYztJ7w 1 hour ago

🤎🇺🇸ADOS | Patriot | Black Conservative Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s High Court Nominee https://t.co/hF4ipI3Jmm 1 hour ago

Nino Brodin Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee https://t.co/okMALK2amy via @WSJ 2 hours ago

What's a tiktok @titowrestling I'm shocked no outlet is speculating on what may be the most obvious play for Romney here: It's not… https://t.co/7ssl2UlgWR 2 hours ago

Elizabeth Morowati Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s High Court Nominee - The Wall Street Journal. Romney Agrees to Move Ahead… https://t.co/iSUp8sJC1E 3 hours ago