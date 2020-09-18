Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

China's Xi, Russia's Putin push back at Trump during annual UNGA

 China's Xi Jinping responded to President Trump's comments about the coronavirus and warned that China will not "engage in zero sum game."
CBS News

McEnany slams Democrats over Supreme Court process

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's move to appoint a Supreme Court nominee in the coming days, filling the vacancy..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping face off at virtual UN summit

 China's leader took oblique potshots at the United States and its foreign policies Tuesday, cautioning in a U.N. address that the world must "not fall into the..
New Zealand Herald

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nominee

 Sen. Mitt Romney supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Trump has the backing..
USATODAY.com

Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacement

 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked Thursday about a possible contested election impacting the timeline of a Supreme Court pick, he responded, "all kinds of things could happen."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

First debate topics include coronavirus, Supreme Court

 The first presidential debate is on September 29, the week after the U.S. passed 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Meet Trump's top candidates to fill Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court

 Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are considered the frontrunners as Mr. Trump considers who will succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

 Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
USATODAY.com

House to vote on bill to fund government through December

 Republicans have slammed the bill for not including funds to assist farmers.
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year

 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year,..
WorldNews

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published
WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee if they reach the Senate floor

Romney's announcement dealt a fatal blow to Democrats' hopes of blocking Trump from filling the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comThe Age


How Trump’s Supreme Court pick could reshape law on abortion and guns

Conservatives see a chance to cement majority following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death
FT.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News


Donald Trump vows to name his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week

President Donald Trump raced on Monday to cement a conservative majority on the US Supreme Court...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

nopartyforme

Cathy says... #Impeached #WeThePeople RT @themaxburns: NEW: @MittRomney bends the knee, agrees to vote on whichever SCOTUS nominee Donald Trump tells him to. https://t.co/AlP68K… 33 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick https://t.co/TgDv98d4Lz https://t.co/oTWh4hbJ8W 35 minutes ago

GreggRuais

Gregg Ruais @danpfeiffer Romney is being neither illogical nor morally inconsistent. He can vote yes or no based on his determi… https://t.co/31KfYztJ7w 1 hour ago

HarrietMTubman

🤎🇺🇸ADOS | Patriot | Black Conservative Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s High Court Nominee https://t.co/hF4ipI3Jmm 1 hour ago

Orgetorix

Nino Brodin Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee https://t.co/okMALK2amy via @WSJ 2 hours ago

sa_wick

What's a tiktok @titowrestling I'm shocked no outlet is speculating on what may be the most obvious play for Romney here: It's not… https://t.co/7ssl2UlgWR 2 hours ago

emorowati

Elizabeth Morowati Romney Agrees to Move Ahead With Trump’s High Court Nominee - The Wall Street Journal. Romney Agrees to Move Ahead… https://t.co/iSUp8sJC1E 3 hours ago

MapleAndElm

Fearless in Fla 👮‍♂️🇺🇸 (@BuckeyeGirl926)Parler @tracybeanz Exactly! Geez the number of tweets celebrating his statement is stupifying! He is NOT saying he is givi… https://t.co/XPL3FVP8Nd 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Toomey Will Stand With Republicans And Vote For Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Sen. Toomey Will Stand With Republicans And Vote For Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump looking to fill vacancy following Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published
Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Senate Considering President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Senate Considering President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the Senate should consider President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday at age 87 of cancer. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick On Saturday [Video]

President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick On Saturday

President Trump said he will announce his nominee for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat this week.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:50Published