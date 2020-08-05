|
|
|
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms
Mike Parson has tested positive for coronavirus, the Missouri governor announced Wednesday.
|
