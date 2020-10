Friday Football Frenzy: Highlights from Tri-State games

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:44s - Published 2 weeks ago

Lets go win a football game.last quarter, push through.not the last quarter, you gotovertime now!√°musicbuilds/fades√°MEANINGFULMATCHUPS ACROSS THE AREA..ASTEAMS START TO LOCK-UPCONFERENCE TITLES!!..ANOTHERWEEK OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLIS IN THE BOOKS!!WELCOME EVERYONE,TO THE FRIDAYFOOTBALL FRENZY!!!I'M CALEBNOE..HERE TO TAKE YOU THROUGHALL THE ACTION!!..√°√°NORMALLY,WE'D BE EXACLTY HALFWAYTHROUGH THE SEASON IN OHIO...BUT INSTEAD..THIS IS THE 2ND-TO-LAST WEEKOF THE REGULARSEASON...√°√°NEVERTHELESS..ANOTHER FUN WEEK!!LET'S DIVE RIGHT IN..ST.

XWITH A CHANCE TO CLINCH AG-C-L SOUTH TITLE, OUTRIGHT,WITH A WIN TONIGHT..TAKIN' ONMOELLER..==BOMBERS UP 14-0...BUT TENNELL BRYANT..FOLLOWSSOME BLOCKS..MAKES A COUPLEMOVES..√°√°AND GOES 69 YARDS FORA TOUCHDOWN!!√°√°SO IT'S 14-7,ST.

X..==BOMBERS QUARTERBACK,BROGAN MCCAUGHEY..OUT AGAINWITH AN INJURY..SO IT'S RYANNOLAN..√°HE HITS JAYLENPATTERSON..ALL ALONE IN THEENDZONE..==AND THEIR OFFENSE,WAS WAY TOO MUCH FOR THECRUSADERS..FIRST HOME GAME OFTHE SEASON FOR THEBOMBERSAND WITH IT..THEYCLINCH,THE GCL-SOUTH TITLE..43-14.OUT IN INDY TONIGHT..LASALLE &CATHEDRAL..√°√°SAME TEAM THATBEAT ST.

X LAST WEEK..THISTHING GOT WILD,LATE IN THE 3RDQUARTER..√°√°LASALLE,DOWN ACOUPLE SCORES,AFTER ACATHEDRAL TOUCHDOWN..√°√°BUTI'LL TELL YOU ONE QUICK WAY TOCHANGE THAT..JUST TAKE THEENSUING KICKOFF BACK!!88 YARDSTO THE HOUSE!!√°√°MAKES IT A 2-POINTGAME..BUT LASALLE FALLS,ATCATHEDRAL..37-28.HOW 'BOUT A MATCHUP OFUNBEATENS?..SOMEBODY'S GONNAHAVE A LOSS AFTER TONIGHT,THOUGH..√°√°CLINTON-MASSIE,ATNEW RICHMOND..==EARLY 2NDQUARTER..CARSON VAN-WHO??..VAN-HOOSE!!!√°√°21-7, CLINTON-MASSIE..==NEW RICHMOND ONOFFENSE NOW..LOOKIN' DEEPDOWNFIELD..BUT..

WHAT'S AT THEEND OF THE RAINBOW?..IT'S NOTA POT OF GOLD..IT'S IRELAND..BLAKE IRELAND,WITH THE PICK..==AND THEY CAPITALIZE..A FEWPLAYS LATER..√°√°VAN-WHO???...CARSON VANHOOSE!!√°√°DUDE HAD ABIG NIGHT..SIXTOUCHDOWNS!!!√°√°NEW RICHMONDMADE A SERIOUS COMEBACK TOWARDTHE END..BUT CLINTON-MASSIEHOLDS ON,TO WIN IT, 49-41LET'S HOP ACROSS THE RIVER..√°√°BIG NORTHERN KENTUCKYMATCHUP..RYLE,IS #10 IN CLASS-6A..√°√°BEECHWOOD..#3 INCLASS-2A..√°√°BIG-SCHOOL..

SMALLSCHOOL..BOTH REALLY GOOD..==BRADYN LYONS TO JAMESON SMITH..15YDS & A TOUCHDOWN..BUTTHEY'RE DOWN, 28-7..==PLAY OFTHE NIGHT..

MITCH BERGER...TIPDRILL!43 YARDS TO THE HOUSE..EXACTLYHOW THEY DREW ITUP!!√°√°AND BEECHWOOD WINS IT35