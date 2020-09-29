Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cleveland, Ohio to protest against President Donald Trump on September 29 ahead of the first presidential debate.

Protesters gathered at Wade Oval, marched up Martin Luther King Drive and around the Cleveland Museum of Art, not far from Case Western Reserve University, the debate venue.

Filmer @thresholdevent captured the footage.