Trump Refuses To Condemn White Supremacists

Once again, Trump gave white supremacists a pass when asked to condemn right-wing extremism.


Trump refused to condemn white supremacists. The debate didn't get any better from there.

On Tuesday night in Ohio, Donald Trump told white supremacists to “stand by.” Then he told his...
Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate Members of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump...
Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to...
Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus [Video]

Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election. The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over..

Trump's Dept. Homeland Security Appointees Downplay Serious Issues To Appease Trump [Video]

Trump's Dept. Homeland Security Appointees Downplay Serious Issues To Appease Trump

The Dept of Homeland Security instructed career officials to modify intelligence assessments. A whistleblower reports this was to suit Trump's downplaying Russia's interfering in the US. Top..

