Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not have COVID-19.
The news comes from Biden's campaign from Sunday.
The campaign said Biden "underwent
PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected." PCR tests are usually conducted by nasal or throat swab.
They detect whether a person has an active infection.
