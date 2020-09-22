Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not have COVID-19.

The news comes from Biden's campaign from Sunday.

The campaign said Biden "underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected." PCR tests are usually conducted by nasal or throat swab.

They detect whether a person has an active infection.


US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Former Vice President Biden and his wife were tested after it was confirmed that Donald Trump and the first lady had contracted the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

How Trump's COVID diagnosis affects the election

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has sent ripples through his reelection campaign and the campaign of opponent Joe Biden. Ed O'Keefe explores how it's..
CBS News

After Biden’s Exposure to Trump, His Team Is Cagey on Health Questions

 With transparency on health newly significant in the presidential race, Joe Biden’s safety protocols have remained largely under wraps. But on Sunday evening,..
NYTimes.com

Centre to roll out renewed campaign for Covid-19 with further opening up of activities

 The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about "appropriate Covid-19 behaviour" in view of the forthcoming..
IndiaTimes
Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden [Video]

Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Michael Fassbender has treated his wife Alicia Vikander to a birthday trip to Sweden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch [Video]

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system. Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

What is it like at a French COVID testing lab? [Video]

What is it like at a French COVID testing lab?

France is seeking ways to ease delays in obtaining COVID-19 results amid a demand that has climbed for PCR testing, as the country has reached nearly 1.3 million tests per week.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.The...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24CBS News


Joe Biden Says He Hopes Trump Covid Infection Wakes Up People Who Think Going Maskless Makes Them ‘Free or Whatever’

Joe Biden told a local news anchor that he hopes President Donald Trump's COVID-19 infection is a...
Mediaite - Published

Biden Campaign Aims to Keep Focus on COVID-19 Response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign strove on Sunday to keep its focus on the...
Newsmax - Published


