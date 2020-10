New England arrives for Monday night game against Chiefs Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 17:14s - Published 2 minutes ago New England arrives for Monday night game against Chiefs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONTRACTING THE COVID-19 VIRUS.IT IS YOUR MONDAY, THANK YOU FORJOINING US.IT IS A SECOND CONSECUTIVEMONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME FORTHE CHIEFS BECAUSE OF COVID-19.THE CHAMPS WILL BE TAKING ON THEPATRIOTS AT ARROWHEAD TONIGHT.THIS IS VIDEO OF THE PATRIOTS’FLIGHT ARRIVING AT KCI.IT IS UNUSUAL FOR A TEAM TOARRIVE ON GAME DAY, BUT APOSITIVE COVID-19 TEST FROM CAMNEWTON AND THE CHIEFS BACKUPQUARTERBACK PUT THIS WEEK ATRISK.MARTIN: A COUPLE OF BIG HURDLESHAD TO BE CLEARED FOR THE GAMETO BE PLAYED TONIGHT.THE FIRST ONE, THE CHIEFS ANDTHE PATRIOTS HAD TO TEST ALLTHEIR PLAYERS ONE MORE TIME FORCOVID-19.THE GOOD NEWS IS ALL THE TESTWERE NEGATIVE.THE SECOND HURDLE -- THEPATRIOTS HAD TO GET HERE.YOU CAN SEE THE PATRIOTS LOADINGUP FOR FLIGHTS EARLIER THISMORNING TO GET HERE TO KANSASCITY.THE PATRIOTS ARE TAKING TWOAIRPLANES.ON ONE PLANE IS THE BULK OFTHEIR PARTY, THE SECOND PLANEHAS 20 OR SO PATRIOTS THAT HADTHE CLOSEST CONTACT WITH CAMNEWTON.CAM NEWTON TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.AS THE QUARTERBACK, HE HAD THEMOST CONTACT WITH THE MOSTPLAYERS.