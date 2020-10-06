Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist of the legendary rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning.

Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer".

Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, and his brother Alex began performing together as teens.

The duo formed the core of what would later become Van Halen after meeting David Lee Roth.

According to CNN, Van Halen released more than a dozen albums together over four decades.

Eddie Van Halen was 65 years old.