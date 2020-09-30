Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

Trump claims he got COVID from Gold Star event. Evidence shows he likely was already sick by then.

 The president implied he caught the coronavirus during a ceremony for fallen soldiers. It's more likely he exposed the military families to the virus.
USATODAY.com

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelled

 The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates..
New Zealand Herald

Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada

 With President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News

Biden Says He Needs to ‘Win Overwhelmingly’

 Joseph Biden accused President Trump of deploying scare tactics to sow doubt and confusion about the results, as the commission overseeing presidential debates..
NYTimes.com

Second presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump canceled

 Both campaigns have agreed to appear at the third and final presidential debate, a podium format set for Nashville on Oct. 22, the source said.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump Raises Stimulus Offer to $1.8 Trillion

 After ending stimulus talks via Twitter on Tuesday, the president reversed course, proposing a plan his own party may reject, and giving Democrats fresh leverage..
NYTimes.com

Latinos in Florida discuss impact of coronavirus

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Climate change concerns Latinos in Florida

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden: Trump Diagnosis a 'Bracing Reminder' to Take COVID Seriously

Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump's diagnosis of COVID-19 a "bracing reminder" that...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Coronavirus updates: Trump, Biden clash over masks; children are 10% of US cases; Los Angeles schools to resume some in-person classes

Biden, Trump clash over US response to COVID. Moderna's vaccine shows promise. Children make up 10%...
USATODAY.com - Published

Biden Pushes Back on Trump’s Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: ‘These Masks, They Matter… It Saves Lives’

Biden pushes back on Trump's dismissive Covid tweets, reckless mask-free WH photo op, during NBC Town...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

Jonpaul015

Jonpaul RT @people: Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's COVID-19 Tweet 'Trash' — Urges Fans to Vote for Joe Biden​ https://t.co/Y5kmdBIA3m 29 minutes ago

AlexanderBraisk

Braisk @Only_Immanuel @Breaking911 Four out of seven days, he calls a “lid”, Trump Covid and he still has more activity th… https://t.co/7sOgb6L8YH 39 minutes ago

KenjiHuncho

KenjiYRN RT @AndrewSolender: NEW: Biden spox @MichaelJGwin calls WH lawn event "stunningly reckless and irresponsible." "Trump seems to be living i… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Second presidential debate officially canceled [Video]

Second presidential debate officially canceled

The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual format.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:37Published
Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate After exposing his entire staff to the coronavirus, an infected Cartoon Donald Trump watches the Vice..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published
“Gray Revolt” Among Older Voters Could Sink Trump [Video]

“Gray Revolt” Among Older Voters Could Sink Trump

Voters over 55 appear to be jumping ship on the president. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published