Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night leaving thousands without power.

On Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delta downgraded to tropical storm as it batters Louisiana

Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Eye Opener: Hurricane Delta slams Gulf Coast before weakening

Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 2, but has since been downgraded to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthy


At least 600,000 people without power after Hurricane Delta landfall

Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropical update: Wednesday 5 a.m [Video]

Tropical update: Wednesday 5 a.m

Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to a category 3 hurricane, but is expected to restrengthen.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:10Published
Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica [Video]

Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica

Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published