Watch again: Amy Coney Barrett takes first of two oaths to Join the U.S. Supreme Court at White House ceremony Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 24:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Watch again: Amy Coney Barrett takes first of two oaths to Join the U.S. Supreme Court at White House ceremony Amy Coney Barrett took the first of two oaths to officially become the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice following following her confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend