Watch again: Amy Coney Barrett takes first of two oaths to Join the U.S. Supreme Court at White House ceremony
Amy Coney Barrett takes first of two oaths to Join the U.S. Supreme Court at White House ceremony
Amy Coney Barrett took the first of two oaths to officially become the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice following following her confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier today.
Sen. Chuck Grassley reads results of the Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.
Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, following Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.
