Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove

England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says lockdown in England could go beyondDecember 2 if the coronavirus R rate does not drop below 1.

Pubs, bars,restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday for four weeksacross England, with furlough payments of 80% extended for the duration of thenew measures.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Michael Gove defends Government’s lockdown timing [Video]

Michael Gove defends Government’s lockdown timing

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government's decision to introduce another national lockdown after its regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

England’s national lockdown could be extended, Cabinet minister admits

England’s four-week national lockdown could be extended beyond December 2 if coronavirus infection...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

nisusmedical

Nisus Medical 💙 #UK #COVID #England #NationalLockdown could be extended beyond 2 December, says #MichaelGove Minister says lockdown… https://t.co/hJNigweFQ7 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ [Video]

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
England Poised For Second Lockdown [Video]

England Poised For Second Lockdown

(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests. A scientific adviser to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published