Why was Arnab Goswami detained, what is the 2018 suicide case? | Oneindia News

Why was Arnab Goswami detained, what is the 2018 suicide case? | Oneindia News

In a dramatic series of events early morning, Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in what the Republic media network described as a closed case.

The case in whcih Arnab Goswami has been arrested pertains to an alleged suicide in 2018 which was closed in 2019 but reopened this year.

The details.

#ArnabGoswami #Republic #PressFreedom


