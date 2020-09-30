MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken.

With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote.

Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.