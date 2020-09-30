MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken.

With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote.

Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.


23 HCs for special courts to try netas, Madras HC dissents

 The Supreme Court’s idea of setting up enough number of special courts for speedy trial of sitting and former MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges has gathered..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: PM warns UK faces 'medical and moral disaster' without action

 Boris Johnson told MPs he was "right to try every possible option" before telling people to stay at home.
BBC News

'Thousands of lives would have been saved' had PM imposed England Covid-19 lockdown when advised, expert says

 A scientist advising the government's Covid response has said "thousands of lives" would have been saved had Boris Johnson imposed England's Covid-19 lockdown..
WorldNews

UK PM warns of virus deaths 'twice as bad' as spring

 Boris Johnson is expected to tell MPs there is "no alternative" to the four-week England lockdown.
BBC News

Covid Is the Big Story on Campus. College Reporters Have the Scoop.

 University outbreaks are significant contributors to the pandemic. And the campus paper might be the only one left to cover them.
NYTimes.com

Republican state legislature candidate in North Dakota who died of COVID-19 in October wins election

 Republican candidate David Andahl won a seat as a North Dakota representative on Tuesday night, but he died on Oct. 5 after being sick with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'Third wave of COVID is here': Delhi Health Minister

Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."

Credit: ANI
COVID-19: Cases cross 83 lakh-mark after 46,254 new infections [Video]

COVID-19: Cases cross 83 lakh-mark after 46,254 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally reached 83,13,877 on November 04 after a spike of 46,254 new cases and 514 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,33,787 active cases in the country whereas total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,29,98,959 samples were tested up to Nov 03 and of these 12,09,609 samples were tested on Nov 03.

Credit: ANI

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director [Video]

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director

Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

PSA: Your new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro might need contact tracing re-enabled

 Getting a new phone is exciting, but it can also lead to spending an annoying amount of time adjusting settings, permissions and notifications for all your apps...
The Verge
All you need to know from NHS England's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from NHS England's coronavirus briefing

Pressure is building on NHS hospitals, with a steep rise in the number ofpeople needing urgent treatment for coronavirus, senior government advisershave said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
NHS England: More people in hospital now than when lockdown began [Video]

NHS England: More people in hospital now than when lockdown began

NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis says the number of patients inhospital with Covid-19 is more than when lockdown began in March, as furthermeasures are set to be imposed to reduce the curb in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Boris Johnson wants to make it more difficult to prosecute war crimes – he must be confronted

 The government seems to believe that if it shouts loudly enough it can drown out the facts. It can’t. Boris Johnson wants to make it more difficult to..
WorldNews
Prime Minister certain 'better days' ahead after lockdown 2.0 announcement [Video]

Prime Minister certain 'better days' ahead after lockdown 2.0 announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a positive message during his Cabinetmeeting after the announcement that England is to go into a second nationallockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Covid lockdown: Cancer mum's 'risk to life' over school attendance

 Covid-vulnerable mum-of-five Gemma York writes to Boris Johnson asking for clearer guidance.
BBC News
PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures [Video]

PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

What has changed over 100 coronavirus press briefings? [Video]

What has changed over 100 coronavirus press briefings?

The faces behind the lecterns may be the same, but a lot has changed since theGovernment’s first coronavirus press conference six months ago and Wednesday’s100th session.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

PM apologises to Tory MPs after leak of new national lockdown for England

Boris Johnson has apologised to Conservative MPs and told them that he will launch an inquiry to find...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

'Thousands of lives would have been saved' had PM imposed England Covid-19 lockdown when advised, expert says

'Thousands of lives would have been saved' had PM imposed England Covid-19 lockdown when advised, expert says A scientist advising the government's Covid response has said "thousands of lives" would have been...
WorldNews - Published


Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules [Video]

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules

When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers [Video]

England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers

Following new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of..

Credit: Travel & Leisure
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims, 'Kamal Nath called me a dog', Cong denies|Oneindia News [Video]

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims, 'Kamal Nath called me a dog', Cong denies|Oneindia News

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, already censured for calling a female politician an "item", has now called him a "dog". A 17-year-old girl in..

Credit: Oneindia