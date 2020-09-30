MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England

Third wave of COVID-19 has started in national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while updating press on coronavirus situation. "About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the 3rd wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too," said Satyendar Jain. He further added, "We're going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds."
India's COVID-19 tally reached 83,13,877 on November 04 after a spike of 46,254 new cases and 514 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,33,787 active cases in the country whereas total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,29,98,959 samples were tested up to Nov 03 and of these 12,09,609 samples were tested on Nov 03.
Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day.
The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers.
NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis says the number of patients inhospital with Covid-19 is more than when lockdown began in March, as furthermeasures are set to be imposed to reduce the curb in coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures.