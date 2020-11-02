Global  
 

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.


Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman to become vice president

Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman to become vice president
Watch video: 'You could be President', Kamala Harris tells her 4-year-old great-niece

Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris video, where she is seen telling her great niece that...
The Indian dishes US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris loves to eat

The Indian dishes US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris loves to eat New York: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a "really good...
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this..

Kamala Harris dances with the kids, Video goes viral: watch the video | Oneindia News

Kamala Harris dances with the kids, Video goes viral: watch the video | Oneindia News

A video shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter shows US Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris dancing with small girls. Priyanka wrote in the Caption, 'This. It took 243 years to break..

