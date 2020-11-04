McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far apart on spending levels of another stimulus. They are also negotiating the contents of another economic rescue plan.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.
[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still..