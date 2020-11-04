McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede

Global  
 

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from last week's election.

"President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Trump has not conceded and is pursuing legal challenges to the outcome, claiming electoral fraud but offering no evidence.

Elections officials in states across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud.

In his speech, McConnell did not acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect or Kamala Harris as vice president-elect.




