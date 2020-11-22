2311 Tarun Gogoi

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Tarun Gogoi Tarun Gogoi Former Chief Minister of the state of Assam in India

Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away

 Tarun Gogoi, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-Covid complications, passed away on Monday.
Tarun Gogoi, former Assam chief minister, passes away in Guwahati

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati on...
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates; on ventilator support

Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications besides...
Tarun Gogoi: Congress stalwart who brought people of Assam together

The three-time chief minister of the Assam who dealt with insurgency with an iron hand on Monday lost...
Tarun Gogoi passes away, remembering the 3-time Assam CM | Oneindia News

Tarun Gogoi passes away, remembering the 3-time Assam CM | Oneindia News

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday after battling multi-organ dysfunction. He was 84 years old. Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August and then suffered post-Covid..

Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital

Former Assam CM Gogoi's health condition 'very critical': Gauhati Hospital

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma..

