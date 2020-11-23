Global  
 

Centre, states working together to save people: PM Modi on 'Cyclone Nivar'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'.

He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states.

GOI teams are active and at spot.

Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."


States must start working on cold storage facilities for COVID vaccine: PM Modi [Video]

States must start working on cold storage facilities for COVID vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24. PM Modi said "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak and they'll recover soon, this has lead to rampant carelessness. Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert and transmission is curbed. We have to bring positivity rate under 5%." He further said, "Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working on cold storage facilities."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:03
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation [Video]

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the meeting. The meeting was held via video-conferencing. "As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06
‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs [Video]

‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now. As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,’ PM Modi said in his closing remarks. PM Modi also said that efforts need to be made to bring the positivity rate under 5% and the fatality rate under 1%. ‘We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,’ he said. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to share their vaccine distribution plans with the Centre. He also warned people to guard against any form of laxity in dealing with the virus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:27

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar [Video]

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to take stock of all the arrangements ahead of the cyclone.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward [Video]

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

 The Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
DNA

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

President Kovind boards first flight of Air India One for Chennai, to visit Tirumala today

 President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday boarded the first flight of the Air India One - B777 aircraft for Chennai for his visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in..
IndiaTimes
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar [Video]

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm a day after, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. It announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Trains were partially and fully cancelled in some districts. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43

Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support from Centre to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi...
Mid-Day

PM Narendra Modi assured all help to Pondycherry to deal with Cyclone: CM

 Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday(November 24) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Zee News



Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News [Video]

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25
Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain &..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14
Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar' [Video]

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16