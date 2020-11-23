Centre, states working together to save people: PM Modi on 'Cyclone Nivar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24. PM Modi said "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak and they'll recover soon, this has lead to rampant carelessness. Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert and transmission is curbed. We have to bring positivity rate under 5%." He further said, "Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working on cold storage facilities."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now. As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,’ PM Modi said in his closing remarks. PM Modi also said that efforts need to be made to bring the positivity rate under 5% and the fatality rate under 1%. ‘We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,’ he said. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to share their vaccine distribution plans with the Centre. He also warned people to guard against any form of laxity in dealing with the virus. Watch the full video for all the details.
The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to take stock of all the arrangements ahead of the cyclone.
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani
A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm a day after, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. It announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Trains were partially and fully cancelled in some districts. Watch the full video for more details.
A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..
The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between..