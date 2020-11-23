Centre, states working together to save people: PM Modi on 'Cyclone Nivar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'.

He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states.

GOI teams are active and at spot.

Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."