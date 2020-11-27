Global  
 

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands.

Gloria Tso reports.


U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China [Video]

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas sale pushed forward

 The sale, which was directed by Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, will allow companies to drill oil and gas in an area that was originally created to..
Congress faces government shutdown deadline

 Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a..
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [Video]

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Trump threatens to veto defense bill over liability protections for tech companies President Trump on Tuesday night threatened to veto the annual defense appropriations bill unless...
Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to veto an...
Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter...

Trump Election Defense Fund [Video]

Funds are being used for elections lawsuits, campaign debt, and future political operation expenses.

Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed [Video]

Business Insider is reporting details of the Trump Administrations Purge of the Pentagon and Department of Defense. The Trump administration has reportedly gutted the Pentagon's Defense Policy..

