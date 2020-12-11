Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

News-- a u.s. government advisory panel has endorsed pfizer coronavirus vaccine-- which is expected to lead the f-d-a to grant emergency approval.

The group, in a '17-4' vote, concluded the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older.

A final f-d-a decision is expected within days.

As soon as it is approved-- the medicine will immediately move from this michigan plant to hospitals..

And distribution centers across the country..

But-- even with the military rushing the supply lines..

It will take months for the general public to have an opportunity take the vaccine..

A gap ..

That doctors fear could include tens-of- thousands of infections -- and deaths..

"we have an unthinkable number of covid patients, yet to come in the coming weeks.

It is unclear to all of us on the front lines how we are going to manage and handle this."

The united states broke another daily record for coronavirus deaths wednesday registering more than 3-thousand, 100 covid-19 related fatalities.

More than 290- thousand people have died from the virus across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.