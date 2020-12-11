Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago

LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year

LeBron James Named 2020 'Time' Athlete of the Year.

The announcement was made on Dec.

10.

In addition to demanding change after several Black Americans were shot and killed at the hands of police this year, .

James launched nonprofit organization More Than a Vote to register, encourage and help Black people vote.

After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it, Sean Gregory of 'Time'.

Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall, Sean Gregory of 'Time'.

By staying, James increased his leverage and influence, and got deep-pocketed owners, fellow athletes and fans the world over engaged directly with democracy, Sean Gregory of 'Time'.

And through it all, he spoke personally to the anguish of Black Americans, channeling pain and outrage into a plan of action, Sean Gregory of 'Time'