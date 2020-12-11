Global  
 

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The U.S. Senate on Friday passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA - a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense.

The Senate’s 84 to 13 vote - which had a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump’s promised veto - was a rare break between Republicans in Congress and the White House.

The Senate passage sends it to Trump's desk, weeks before he leaves office.

Backers hope strong bipartisan support will prompt Trump to reconsider his threat to veto the bill, which has become law for 59 straight years.

But the White House said Trump's position had not changed.

He’ll have 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto, sign or allow it to become law without his signature.

Trump objects to the NDAA because it does not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects large technology companies from liability for what appears on their platforms. Trump also wants to block an NDAA provision stripping the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

Trump's threats frustrated lawmakers from both parties, who said the tech measure has nothing to do with defense.

They also said Trump's concerns about social media should not kill legislation considered essential for the Pentagon.




