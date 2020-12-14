Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases.

Report by Blairm.

