Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the South East.
New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.
Survivors of the Hatfield rail crash will join those bereaved by the tragedyto mark its 20th anniversary. The four passengers killed when an express trainderailed on October 17 2000 will be remembered in a service at St Etheldreda’sChurch in the Hertfordshire town.Capacity at the annual gathering will belimited to 30 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Father Darren Collins, whowill conduct the service, told the PA news agency: “It was heart-breaking atthe time, and the town wants to remember the lives that were lost and thelives that were changed forever.” The Hatfield crash was among a spate offatal accidents on Britain’s railways, but the network’s safety record hasvastly improved since that period.Father Collins said the victims’ familiesare “reassured that something positive came out of one of the saddestoccasions of their lives”.
A grandmother has started a TikTok dance craze to encourage young people topractise social distancing. Margaret Hansard, 78, is staging what she calls a"nantervention" by trying to spread the message that young people who do notfollow the guidelines could be at risk of passing the coronavirus on to theirgrandparents. In the video, posted on her granddaughter Lucy's TikTok account,Mrs Hansard is seen performing actions to the song Supalonely by Benee, whilecaptions read: "I'm staging a Nantervention to get Hertfordshire's grandkidsto socialise safely... And protect your nans!"
Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.
As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.
Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn