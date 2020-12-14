Global  
 

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing

All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the South East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published
Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East [Video]

Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines the procedure for vaccinations in thecountry with vaccinations to begin in care homes and GP-led surgeries byChristmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Such a tough year' - UK health boss brought to tears on TV as vaccine rollout begins

 UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was overcome with emotion while discussing the coronavirus vaccination breakthrough on television.Elderly Brits have become the..
New Zealand Herald

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

 London will move into tier 3, England’s highest coronavirus restrictions tier on Wednesday, MPs told.
BBC News
London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions [Video]

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3 [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if the capitalmoves to Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Allan Isichei: Ex Wasps rugby player's killer detained

 Allan Isichei was stabbed to death by Gurjeet Lall while walking home from a pub in west London.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Kate Moss' Model Sister Apologizes for 'Super-Spreading COVID' Video Post

 Lottie Moss' joke she and her friends are super-spreading COVID-19 -- which they illustrated on camera -- didn't score any laughs, and now she's apologizing. The..
TMZ.com
First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine [Video]

First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine

New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published
People urged to rethink 'risky' Christmas plans [Video]

People urged to rethink 'risky' Christmas plans

People planning to spend Christmas with family members who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are being warned to reconsider their “very risky” plans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Hertfordshire Hertfordshire County of England

Paul Cleeland case: Files located over 1972 gun murder

 Paul Cleeland was convicted of murdering Terry Clarke in Hertfordshire in 1972 but always denied it.
BBC News
Hatfield rail crash survivors to join 20th anniversary ceremony [Video]

Hatfield rail crash survivors to join 20th anniversary ceremony

Survivors of the Hatfield rail crash will join those bereaved by the tragedyto mark its 20th anniversary. The four passengers killed when an express trainderailed on October 17 2000 will be remembered in a service at St Etheldreda’sChurch in the Hertfordshire town.Capacity at the annual gathering will belimited to 30 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Father Darren Collins, whowill conduct the service, told the PA news agency: “It was heart-breaking atthe time, and the town wants to remember the lives that were lost and thelives that were changed forever.” The Hatfield crash was among a spate offatal accidents on Britain’s railways, but the network’s safety record hasvastly improved since that period.Father Collins said the victims’ familiesare “reassured that something positive came out of one of the saddestoccasions of their lives”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Grandmother performs TikTok dance to send social distancing message to teenagers [Video]

Grandmother performs TikTok dance to send social distancing message to teenagers

A grandmother has started a TikTok dance craze to encourage young people topractise social distancing. Margaret Hansard, 78, is staging what she calls a"nantervention" by trying to spread the message that young people who do notfollow the guidelines could be at risk of passing the coronavirus on to theirgrandparents. In the video, posted on her granddaughter Lucy's TikTok account,Mrs Hansard is seen performing actions to the song Supalonely by Benee, whilecaptions read: "I'm staging a Nantervention to get Hertfordshire's grandkidsto socialise safely... And protect your nans!"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Essex Essex County of England

Covid-19 map: Where are the hotspots ahead of the tiers review? [Video]

Covid-19 map: Where are the hotspots ahead of the tiers review?

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Essex lorry deaths: Old Bailey jury retires to consider verdicts

 Four men are accused of being part of a plot linked to the deaths of 39 people in a trailer in Essex.
BBC News

Christmas decorations: Essex man, 78, carves polystyrene Santa during lockdown

 Tony Rymill unveils an elaborate festive scene in his front garden after months of work.
BBC News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

'New variant' of coronavirus identified - UK minister

 The new strain of the virus may be associated with faster spread, Health Secretary tells MPs.
BBC News
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs [Video]

Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs

As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:26Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes [Video]

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries [Video]

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
London mayor calls on government to close schools early [Video]

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets [Video]

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets

Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team [Video]

Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, President-elect Joe Biden announced his health team Tuesday, which will include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his Health and Human..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published
Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted [Video]

Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published