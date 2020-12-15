Global  
 

Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election.

He made his remarks from the Senate floor just a day after the Electoral College voted and made Biden’s win official.

It is the first time that McConnell has referred to Biden as president-elect.

Our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th.

The Electoral College has spoken … Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, via CNN.

McConnell also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during his remarks.

Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time, Mitch McConnell, via CNN.

McConnell’s acknowledgment of Biden’s win comes as Donald Trump continues to make false claims of voter fraud.

On the same day of McConnell’s remarks, Trump took to Twitter to proclaim that there was “tremendous” evidence of voter fraud across the country.

Tremendous problems being found with voting machines.

They are so far off it is ridiculous.

Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss.

This is not what the USA is all about.

Law enforcement shielding machines.

DO NOT TAMPER, a crime.

Much more to come!, Donald Trump, via Twitter


