Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 447,190; 6,860 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 25,058 cases and 424 deaths as of Thursday.

Indiana department of health reporting 79 new covid-19 deaths tonight.the total number of deaths for the state is now 6-thousand-860.

64-hundred new cases now brings indiana's positive cases to more than 447-thousand.

As of thursday more than 31-hundred patients are hospitalized for covid-19.

The state says just 20 percent of i-c-u beds and nearly 70 percent of ventilators are still available.

And now to our region where we're seeing one of the deadliest increases since we started tracking these numbers at the start of the pandemic.

1-thousand-23 new cases and ?38?

New deaths tonight.

Eight of those deaths in allen county which is also reporting 281 new cases.adams county reporting 21 new cases.29 in dekalb.47 cases and one new death in huntington.14 new cases in jay.

44 in noble county.23 new cases and one death in paulding.29 new cases in steuben county32 cases and 1 death in van wert.23 cases and 4 deaths in wabash.and 15 cases each in wells and whitley counties.