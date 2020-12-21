Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain.

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

The United Kingdom announced a surprise lockdown on Saturday in London and parts of the country amid a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease after the discovery of a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus #Coronavirus #Italy


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Reports 4,162 New COVID Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 4,162 New COVID Cases

There were also 60 COVID deaths reported in the state Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published
Tarrant County Sheriff's Lieutenant Dies Of COVID-19 [Video]

Tarrant County Sheriff's Lieutenant Dies Of COVID-19

The sheriff's office said Lt. Craig King, 50, had been fighting the virus since early November and died on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough' [Video]

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:59Published