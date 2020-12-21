Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published 4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain.

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

The United Kingdom announced a surprise lockdown on Saturday in London and parts of the country amid a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease after the discovery of a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus #Coronavirus #Italy