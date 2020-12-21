Congress Expected To Vote Today On Nearly $1 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Deal

Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement On COVID Economic Relief PackageLeaders in Congress have sealed the deal on an almost $ 1 trillion COVID relief package. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'Trang Do reports.
Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief packageLeaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of..