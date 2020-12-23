Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, on December 23 said 'tukde-tukde gang' (Congress) is trying to instigate and mislead the farmers and calling new farm laws as the 'black laws'. He said, "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws'."
We are possibly hours away from a new deal that could send $600 to most Americans and add $300 to unemployment checks. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are expected to vote on the stimulus package today...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:37Published