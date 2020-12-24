Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 relief bill on hold after Trump's veto threat

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:16s - Published
COVID-19 relief bill on hold after Trump's veto threat

COVID-19 relief bill on hold after Trump's veto threat

President Trump called Congress' COVID relief bill a "disgrace" and threatened to veto the bill unless changes are made.

HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES FROM THEPANDEMIC SINCE IT BEGAN.LINDSEY: CONGRESS IS TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMP'S SURPRISETHREAT TO VETO THE BIL




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago After $2K Check Threat, With COVID Relief Still in Limbo

After dropping a threat of a veto to the coronavirus and omnibus spending packages, President Donald...
Newsmax - Published

Trump threatens surprise COVID bill veto: Pelosi agrees, relief checks should be $2,000

Said Pelosi, "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly visits Tucson's Mercado District, talks COVID relief with small business owners [Video]

Kelly visits Tucson's Mercado District, talks COVID relief with small business owners

Sen. Kelly says while he agrees more relief is needed than what's in the current bill passed by Congress, he doesn't think President Donald Trump should veto the measure.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:48Published
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery [Video]

Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published