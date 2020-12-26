Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?
Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?
$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump.
Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill.
The bill includes the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.
The president called the bill a "disgrace" earlier this week and demanded an increase in direct payments from $600 to $2,000.
On Thursday, House Democrats moved to advance Trump's bid for $2,000 stimulus checks but Republicans shut down their efforts.