Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump.

Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill.

The bill includes the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The president called the bill a "disgrace" earlier this week and demanded an increase in direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

On Thursday, House Democrats moved to advance Trump's bid for $2,000 stimulus checks but Republicans shut down their efforts.


