Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomber

Duration: 12:29s
Law enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.


Also reported by Brisbane Times


BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn Warner Authorities confirmed the identity of the bomber responsible for the RV that exploded in downtown...
The suspect allegedly behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as...
Law enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

